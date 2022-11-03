 Skip to content

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth update for 3 November 2022

Version 1.5.1 Now Available

Version 1.5.1 Now Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version includes various bug fixes and improvements, mostly to the adventures in the Poison Promise campaign

