Fret Smasher Playtest update for 2 November 2022

Fret Smasher Patch v0.36.2 A2

2 November 2022

Fret Smasher Patch v0.36.2 A2

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • You can now press Orange to open the song playing in the main menu
  • All new October Patrons added to the credits
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed an issue with LeadRival1 & LeadRival2 parts not being properly supported for the .chart format
  • Fixed an issue with certain cheats not persisting variables between sessions correctly
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Made various optimisations to the chart renderer
  • Made various optimisations to the sustain renderer
  • Made various optimisations to the note renderer
  • Made various optimisations to the highway renderer
  • Made various optimisations to the gameplay scene
  • Song scanning will now display the duplicate check progress

