Fret Smasher Patch v0.36.2 A2

Change-log:
ADDITIONS
- You can now press Orange to open the song playing in the main menu
- All new October Patrons added to the credits
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with LeadRival1 & LeadRival2 parts not being properly supported for the .chart format
- Fixed an issue with certain cheats not persisting variables between sessions correctly
ADJUSTMENTS
- Made various optimisations to the chart renderer
- Made various optimisations to the sustain renderer
- Made various optimisations to the note renderer
- Made various optimisations to the highway renderer
- Made various optimisations to the gameplay scene
- Song scanning will now display the duplicate check progress
Changed files in this update