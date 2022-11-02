- FIX: Display error when 'Tab to Continue' was being displayed in the simple pop-up message box
- FIX: Crewmen in RST vehicles could not use turrent weapons, since they would also count as being CE
Armoured Commander II update for 2 November 2022
1.2.13 Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
