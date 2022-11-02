 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 2 November 2022

1.2.13 Hotfix 2

  • FIX: Display error when 'Tab to Continue' was being displayed in the simple pop-up message box
  • FIX: Crewmen in RST vehicles could not use turrent weapons, since they would also count as being CE

