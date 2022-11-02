 Skip to content

The Hideaway update for 2 November 2022

The Hideaway V0.2.1b

Build 9854869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch for the V0.2.1 :

  • Building Physics are now working correctly
  • Post processing issues has been corrected
  • Pause Menu issues corrected

Thanks a lot for being part of the community ! :)

