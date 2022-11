Share · View all patches · Build 9854860 · Last edited 3 November 2022 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends!

Thank you for your patience while waiting for a hotfix of the Dragon fight at the end of the game!

From now on, Dragon won't go AFK after the first attack cycle! ːsteamthumbsupː

Have a great end to your week and stay tuned for future updates! More changes are coming soon!