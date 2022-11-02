 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 2 November 2022

v0.5.3.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused some players to have a mission to complete without the necessary recipe to complete it.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused errors in the dialogues if a new game was started after having played an advanced game in the same game session.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused very long loading times caused by an error in the order quests list.
  • Fixed a bug that crashed the game when a controller player was talking to an NPC in a two-player game.
  • We have updated the translations.

