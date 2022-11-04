[1104] Bug fixes

Version：2.0.0.1
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Boss level's effects would cause the game to get stuck in Windows 7.
- Fixed an issue where [Heart of Fear] equipped in the core slot and [Qi Herb] in the Skill slot would trigger a passive skill indefinitely.
- Fixed Nightmare Wave effects problem.
- Fixed the problem where the combination effect of [Blue Serpent], [Zombie Finger] and [Realgar] would cause the damage power of the poison attribute to decrease.
- Fixed the problem where the [Lightning] of Thunder gerne was incorrectly displayed.
- Fixed the problem where the Buddha bead's attack of Arrogance(Boss) could be avoided by Flicker.
Function Optimization:
- The dead Boss restores 20 Lucid Point.
- After activating [The Lucid Prescription I] of The Buddha of Lucid Dreame, players can use the Herbal Gourd at any time, without the blood's limit.
- The Nightmare Ember in Nightmare Chesthave been increased by 75%
- Optimize the ending plot
- Optimize the display of digits
- The timer will stop when you enter the branch ending
- Increase the attack range of Nightmare meteorites
- Quitting the game will save the rewards earned by purifying the chest.
