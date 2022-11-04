 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 4 November 2022

[1104] Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version：2.0.0.1

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where the Boss level's effects would cause the game to get stuck in Windows 7.
  2. Fixed an issue where [Heart of Fear] equipped in the core slot and [Qi Herb] in the Skill slot would trigger a passive skill indefinitely.
  3. Fixed Nightmare Wave effects problem.
  4. Fixed the problem where the combination effect of [Blue Serpent], [Zombie Finger] and [Realgar] would cause the damage power of the poison attribute to decrease.
  5. Fixed the problem where the [Lightning] of Thunder gerne was incorrectly displayed.
  6. Fixed the problem where the Buddha bead's attack of Arrogance(Boss) could be avoided by Flicker.

Function Optimization:

  1. The dead Boss restores 20 Lucid Point.
  2. After activating [The Lucid Prescription I] of The Buddha of Lucid Dreame, players can use the Herbal Gourd at any time, without the blood's limit.
  3. The Nightmare Ember in Nightmare Chesthave been increased by 75%
  4. Optimize the ending plot
  5. Optimize the display of digits
  6. The timer will stop when you enter the branch ending
  7. Increase the attack range of Nightmare meteorites
  8. Quitting the game will save the rewards earned by purifying the chest.

