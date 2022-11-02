-
Improved the overall value of the elite divisions of the CPVA (namely the 112, 113, 115, 16, 118, 119, 120 and 125th)
-
Improved AA fire value
-
Added a safety event to make sure the Chinese "Volunteers Army" card is drawn before end of 1950
-
few other localization and content fixes.
SGS Korean War update for 2 November 2022
Minor balancing effects.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update