 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SGS Korean War update for 2 November 2022

Minor balancing effects.

Share · View all patches · Build 9854675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved the overall value of the elite divisions of the CPVA (namely the 112, 113, 115, 16, 118, 119, 120 and 125th)

  • Improved AA fire value

  • Added a safety event to make sure the Chinese "Volunteers Army" card is drawn before end of 1950

  • few other localization and content fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link