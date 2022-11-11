- Improved signposting by adding some tutorials and hints
- Corrected some minor localization and other text errors
- Ironed out UI information given to the player
- Fixed softlocks related to jumping in or out of bushes
- Several other bug fixes
Endling - Extinction is Forever update for 11 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov 11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Endling Content Depot 898891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update