 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Endling - Extinction is Forever update for 11 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9854535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved signposting by adding some tutorials and hints
  • Corrected some minor localization and other text errors
  • Ironed out UI information given to the player
  • Fixed softlocks related to jumping in or out of bushes
  • Several other bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Endling Content Depot 898891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link