Update 0.5.1.2

v0.5.1.2
Bug Fixes
-
Gameplay
-
Fixed bug causing the elevator to be active while moving
-
Halloween Event Concludes
- Mr. Spooky and Scary Face have been banished from the realm of the living for another year
- All levels and menus have returned to normal
-
-
Main Menu
- Fixed an issue preventing controller users from pressing B to go back from the Campaign Menu
-
Titus
- Fixed Drill startup behavior that would allow drill progress to begin without any players nearby
-
Oterion Ruined Sanctum
- Optimized Antechamber staircase lighting, which should further improve performance
- Elevator riding collision has been improved – players should not be able to fall off an elevator in motion once inside the Sanctum
- Solved several bugs plaguing elevators returning incorrectly during the Trial Paths
- Fixed a logic error in the infested switch room during the Combat Trial - the switch should now activate after destroying the central Sporangium as intended
- Minor art updates throughout
-
Oterion Guardian Sanctum
- Reduced the ambient volume for the Artifact
- Optimized material slots on the stone hexagons and ancient glyph spheres
