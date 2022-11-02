 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 2 November 2022

Update 0.5.1.2

Build 9854518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.1.2

Bug Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Fixed bug causing the elevator to be active while moving

    • Halloween Event Concludes

      • Mr. Spooky and Scary Face have been banished from the realm of the living for another year
      • All levels and menus have returned to normal

  • Main Menu

    • Fixed an issue preventing controller users from pressing B to go back from the Campaign Menu

  • Titus

    • Fixed Drill startup behavior that would allow drill progress to begin without any players nearby

  • Oterion Ruined Sanctum

    • Optimized Antechamber staircase lighting, which should further improve performance
    • Elevator riding collision has been improved – players should not be able to fall off an elevator in motion once inside the Sanctum
    • Solved several bugs plaguing elevators returning incorrectly during the Trial Paths
    • Fixed a logic error in the infested switch room during the Combat Trial - the switch should now activate after destroying the central Sporangium as intended
    • Minor art updates throughout

  • Oterion Guardian Sanctum

    • Reduced the ambient volume for the Artifact
    • Optimized material slots on the stone hexagons and ancient glyph spheres

