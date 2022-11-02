 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 2 November 2022

New skill!

2 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New skill: Automatically kills bosses when they are below x% health.

New permanent upgrade: Scrap magnet range

Upgrade group icons are now displayed in the Scrap Ups menu.

