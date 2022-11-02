- fixed spawned minions of Titans potentially attacking the Titans
- fixed rare crash due to tutorial event handling
- fixed rare crash on using block ability around exploding enemies
- fixed crash on having a ticking grenade in player inventory
- co-op: fixed rare crash when exiting an area
- fixed tutorial about throwable items not getting marked as solved
- fixed drag and drop of grenade to NPC inventory not arming that grenade
- fixed quest tasks involving items showing different progress when visiting other worlds
- fixed inventory navigation prompts for controller not getting updated after changing button bindings
- minor asset, level design and text fixes
Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927
Changed files in this update