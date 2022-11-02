 Skip to content

Death Trash update for 2 November 2022

0.8.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9853918

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed spawned minions of Titans potentially attacking the Titans
  • fixed rare crash due to tutorial event handling
  • fixed rare crash on using block ability around exploding enemies
  • fixed crash on having a ticking grenade in player inventory
  • co-op: fixed rare crash when exiting an area
  • fixed tutorial about throwable items not getting marked as solved
  • fixed drag and drop of grenade to NPC inventory not arming that grenade
  • fixed quest tasks involving items showing different progress when visiting other worlds
  • fixed inventory navigation prompts for controller not getting updated after changing button bindings
  • minor asset, level design and text fixes

Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927

