Update 1.19 is live!

Update 1.19 is now live, bringing a spooky time-limited nightly event, as well as a number of fixes and improvements to Way of the Hunter.

Version 1.19 patch notes:

Added: Halloween event

Added: Asset 3D Viewer in Encyclopedia

Added: Animal Inspect in the Claim screen

Added: Animals downed in a body of water float towards the shore

Added: “What’s new“ in the Main menu

Tweaked: Sound cues in Hunter sense: Sound analysis displays the animal species only if the animal makes calls or squeaks. If the animal is fleeing or breaking branches, only distance is shown. Explorer difficulty remains unchanged - all the information about animal is displayed every time.

Tweaked: Vehicle screen

Fixed: Reload animation for Remington 870 Wingmaster

Fixed: Missing hunter sense red dot for Remington 7600 and Remington 1903

Fixed: Infinite reload and reload without hand animation for Remington 1903

Fixed: Hold fire reload causing ammo loss with pump-action shotguns

Fixed: Additional reload sound when reloading only 1 bullet to Grandpa’s old rifle

Fixed: Animation blends in crouch position

Fixed: Changing units format not updating in the objective goal counter

Fixed: Sound analysis displaying for animals further than 300m

Fixed: FPS drops when the mission ‘Black sheep’ is active

Fixed: Waterfowl spooking behavior

Fixed: Unintentional closing of the inactive mission warning pop-up when harvesting an animal

Fixed: Settings and player position reset when changing difficulty from Adventurer

(MP) Fixed: Hunter sense not turning off when the player is standing on a moving car

(MP) Fixed: Shot animal sometimes freezing in T-pose for client

(MP) Fixed: Events based on time of day for clients (lodge lights)

Fixed: Lake missing on the hunting map in Transylvania

Fixed: Character getting stuck on the ladder in Nez Perce Valley mountains

Fixed: Missing texture in a river section in Transylvania

Fixed: Nez Perce Valley river graphical tweaks (water outside of river bed, misaligned textures)

Fixed: Community-reported crashes

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version):

https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/way-of-the-hunter-community/issues/new

Good hunting!