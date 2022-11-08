 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Way of the Hunter update for 8 November 2022

Update 1.19 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9853892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.19 is now live, bringing a spooky time-limited nightly event, as well as a number of fixes and improvements to Way of the Hunter.

Version 1.19 patch notes:

  • Added: Halloween event
  • Added: Asset 3D Viewer in Encyclopedia
  • Added: Animal Inspect in the Claim screen
  • Added: Animals downed in a body of water float towards the shore
  • Added: “What’s new“ in the Main menu
  • Tweaked: Sound cues in Hunter sense: Sound analysis displays the animal species only if the animal makes calls or squeaks. If the animal is fleeing or breaking branches, only distance is shown. Explorer difficulty remains unchanged - all the information about animal is displayed every time.
  • Tweaked: Vehicle screen
  • Fixed: Reload animation for Remington 870 Wingmaster
  • Fixed: Missing hunter sense red dot for Remington 7600 and Remington 1903
  • Fixed: Infinite reload and reload without hand animation for Remington 1903
  • Fixed: Hold fire reload causing ammo loss with pump-action shotguns
  • Fixed: Additional reload sound when reloading only 1 bullet to Grandpa’s old rifle
  • Fixed: Animation blends in crouch position
  • Fixed: Changing units format not updating in the objective goal counter
  • Fixed: Sound analysis displaying for animals further than 300m
  • Fixed: FPS drops when the mission ‘Black sheep’ is active
  • Fixed: Waterfowl spooking behavior
  • Fixed: Unintentional closing of the inactive mission warning pop-up when harvesting an animal
  • Fixed: Settings and player position reset when changing difficulty from Adventurer
  • (MP) Fixed: Hunter sense not turning off when the player is standing on a moving car
  • (MP) Fixed: Shot animal sometimes freezing in T-pose for client
  • (MP) Fixed: Events based on time of day for clients (lodge lights)
  • Fixed: Lake missing on the hunting map in Transylvania
  • Fixed: Character getting stuck on the ladder in Nez Perce Valley mountains
  • Fixed: Missing texture in a river section in Transylvania
  • Fixed: Nez Perce Valley river graphical tweaks (water outside of river bed, misaligned textures)
  • Fixed: Community-reported crashes

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version):
https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/way-of-the-hunter-community/issues/new

Good hunting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1288321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link