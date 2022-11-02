 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 2 November 2022

v1.2.6K

Share · View all patches · Build 9853847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings friends,
v1.2.6K
-Volume 1, 25 new tracks have been added, (expect more tracks with every regular update)
-Bugfixing & improved on-boarding process.
Thank you for waiting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link