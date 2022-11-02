Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.051) - Minor Update
- Power Attack +++ now removes damage cap of 9999.
- Extra save spot added to the elven fort in Crossbriand Lake.
- Extra cave added in Crossbriand Lake.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.051) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update