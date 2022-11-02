 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 2 November 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.051) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9853557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Power Attack +++ now removes damage cap of 9999.
  • Extra save spot added to the elven fort in Crossbriand Lake.
  • Extra cave added in Crossbriand Lake.

