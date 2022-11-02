Patch notes: v0.6.118 (2022.11.02)

v0.6.118 (2022.11.02)
- [Misc] Add diagnostics and validation of teleporter pathfinding issues
- [UI/UX] Add pathfinding system debug UI to Walking Difficulty overlay
- [UI/UX] Add more information and tools to Being Navigation component UI
- [Bug] Fix Stasis Pod Raid story events not working since last patch
- [Bug] Fix giving a Direct Order to go somewhere would always immediately show a "cannot go there" tooltip afterwards
- [Bug] Fix Socializing being would get stuck in a pathfinding loop if the target was operating a device that move the worker inside it (i.e. Research Station)
- [Bug] Fix teleporter catching on fire could cause an inextinguishable fire that would make firefighters get stuck
- [Bug] Fix linking teleporters via UI would work slightly differently than via drag-connect (could lead to inconsistent behavior)
