Stardeus update for 2 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.118 (2022.11.02)

Share · View all patches · Build 9853414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.118 (2022.11.02)

  • [Misc] Add diagnostics and validation of teleporter pathfinding issues
  • [UI/UX] Add pathfinding system debug UI to Walking Difficulty overlay
  • [UI/UX] Add more information and tools to Being Navigation component UI
  • [Bug] Fix Stasis Pod Raid story events not working since last patch
  • [Bug] Fix giving a Direct Order to go somewhere would always immediately show a "cannot go there" tooltip afterwards
  • [Bug] Fix Socializing being would get stuck in a pathfinding loop if the target was operating a device that move the worker inside it (i.e. Research Station)
  • [Bug] Fix teleporter catching on fire could cause an inextinguishable fire that would make firefighters get stuck
  • [Bug] Fix linking teleporters via UI would work slightly differently than via drag-connect (could lead to inconsistent behavior)

