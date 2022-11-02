 Skip to content

Telestians update for 2 November 2022

Version 1.7 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI improvements
    Unique Game HUD for each faction (day & night versions)
     Clicking on the worldmap now takes you to that point on the map
    NewTurn Shield unique to each faction
     Terrain color revamp; preparing for future map styles: Hellscape, Snowlands, and Wastelands
  • New Unit
    ** Shade
  • New Ruins
    Oasis
     Pond
    Snow Cave
     Snow Statue
  • Bug fixes
    Player shield not turning black & white in game HUD once defeated
     Scale sizing issues with certain icons in Caste HUD
    ** New game HUD heading incorrectly placed

