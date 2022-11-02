- UI improvements
Unique Game HUD for each faction (day & night versions)
Clicking on the worldmap now takes you to that point on the map
NewTurn Shield unique to each faction
Terrain color revamp; preparing for future map styles: Hellscape, Snowlands, and Wastelands
- New Unit
** Shade
- New Ruins
Oasis
Pond
Snow Cave
Snow Statue
- Bug fixes
Player shield not turning black & white in game HUD once defeated
Scale sizing issues with certain icons in Caste HUD
** New game HUD heading incorrectly placed
Telestians update for 2 November 2022
Version 1.7 has been released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Telestians Content Depot 1869511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update