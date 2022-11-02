 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 2 November 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.4.4 Released

Patchnotes
  • Increased ore mine income from 6 to 10
  • Fixed when sometimes creatures have the wrong HP values
  • VR: Fixed infinite falling and incorrect player scale after game end

