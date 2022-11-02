- Increased ore mine income from 6 to 10
- Fixed when sometimes creatures have the wrong HP values
- VR: Fixed infinite falling and incorrect player scale after game end
Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 2 November 2022
Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.4.4 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Sci-Fantasy Defence Content Depot 1650431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update