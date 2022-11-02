Update Notes for V1.1

Patch Notes V1.1
- Increased Skull Ghost damage interval - damage is now applied at a slower rate.
- Modules carried into boss fight will respawn near player after death even if used.
- Adjusted graphics auto detect system to better target performance.
- Removed text from module labels when many modules are near each other, reducing UI clutter.
- Added a dim light to modules when on the ground to increase visibility.
- Added drop-shadow to crosshair to increase visibility.
- Fixed issue with animation when moving to climb ladder.
- Fixed issue with Unit Menu tabs switching twice when using gamepad and slot selected.
- Fixed issue with some graphics settings not saving on relaunch.
- Various other tweaks and fixes.
