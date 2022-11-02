 Skip to content

Moon Runner update for 2 November 2022

Update Notes for V1.1

Patch Notes V1.1

  • Increased Skull Ghost damage interval - damage is now applied at a slower rate.
  • Modules carried into boss fight will respawn near player after death even if used.
  • Adjusted graphics auto detect system to better target performance.
  • Removed text from module labels when many modules are near each other, reducing UI clutter.
  • Added a dim light to modules when on the ground to increase visibility.
  • Added drop-shadow to crosshair to increase visibility.
  • Fixed issue with animation when moving to climb ladder.
  • Fixed issue with Unit Menu tabs switching twice when using gamepad and slot selected.
  • Fixed issue with some graphics settings not saving on relaunch.
  • Various other tweaks and fixes.

