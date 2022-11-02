 Skip to content

Undergrave update for 2 November 2022

Small Patch

Update fixing these issues:

Fix player getting off grid sometimes.
Fix screenshake bug if pressing start while using the AP Charge
Fix 3rd boss scaling infinitely

