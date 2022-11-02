Small Patch

Update fixing these issues:
Fix player getting off grid sometimes.
Fix screenshake bug if pressing start while using the AP Charge
Fix 3rd boss scaling infinitely
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update fixing these issues:
Fix player getting off grid sometimes.
Fix screenshake bug if pressing start while using the AP Charge
Fix 3rd boss scaling infinitely
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update