Patch v0.11.221026 Out Now - 03.11.22

A new patch for Stranded: Alien Dawn has just landed on Steam. This adds several gameplay and stability adjustments to the game based on your community feedback. Thank you again for all your notes and suggestions, please keep them coming on Steam, Discord, or wherever you prefer to talk to us.

Now onto the changelog itself:

Gameplay

Implemented more variation to animal attacks introducing more variants for some creatures, such as the exploding Skarabei

Added the possibility for multiple species types to join the same animal attack

Adjusted thermal conductivity for Vents, Doors, and Windows

Revised balance for some aspects of tailoring, reducing the time required to create shoes and clothing items made of fabrics

Malfunctioning devices such as Freezers, Refrigerators, Batteries, Solar Panels, Wind turbines will now trigger automatic ‘Repair’ orders

Decreased frequency of vomiting

Implemented the ability to 'Throw away' stored items that are about to rot

Adjusted survivors behavior to prioritize consumption of fresh foods. (PLEASE NOTE: You will need to start a new game to see this.)

Iterative adjustments to address occasional glitches with survivor pathfinding

Small adjustments to ambient sound effects that are heard during the night

Stability

Addressed an instance where notifications caused the game to 'soft lock' after the environment is blurred

Addressed a crash that could occur during the crash landing sequence

Addressed an issue that would prevent the game from launching on system's where the CPU does not support Advanced Vector Extensions

Other general improvements to stability

Miscellaneous