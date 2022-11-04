【Notification】
Patch Note Ver.1.1.1 is to fix the following bugs
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug that under certain conditions, the characters are unable to go up on the place where they usually can
- Fixed a bug that the trace image remains on the screen when using Back Dash of Alucard Sword
- Fixed a bug that the back dash of Alucard Sword sometimes move a longer distance than expected
- Fixed a bug that the Soul of Bat of Alucard Sword transform into a bat in the jail after being captured
Changed files in this update