Bail or Jail update for 4 November 2022

Patch Note Ver.1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

【Notification】
Patch Note Ver.1.1.1 is to fix the following bugs

【Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed a bug that under certain conditions, the characters are unable to go up on the place where they usually can
  • Fixed a bug that the trace image remains on the screen when using Back Dash of Alucard Sword
  • Fixed a bug that the back dash of Alucard Sword sometimes move a longer distance than expected
  • Fixed a bug that the Soul of Bat of Alucard Sword transform into a bat in the jail after being captured

