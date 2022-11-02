GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-02

It's time for another update to GTFO, focusing on sound and expedition bugs that the community has been reporting. We apologize to everyone who will miss the extra shadow enemies in R7C2, someone forgot to block the cavity from which they emerge. It has now been dealt with.
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
- The Next Vanity Unlock window now sorts by showing the next nearest reward
LEVEL DESIGN CHANGES
- Reduced number of flying enemies to intended value on R7B1
- Removed shadow enemies from R7C2
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where bulkhead keys could have the same name
- Fixed bug where security doors in R7E1 unlocked before they were intended
- Fixed bug where the session seed did not change in specific scenarios
- Fixed bug where the sound gets muffled if the player has the map open when the expedition ends
- Fixed bug where the scout scream deafen effect persisted if the player fails the expedition while the effect is playing
- Fixed bug where using the scroll bar on the apparel menu makes the model rotate instead
- Fixed bug where the weak doors audio was not panning
- Fixed various exceptions
