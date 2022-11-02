GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-11-02

It's time for another update to GTFO, focusing on sound and expedition bugs that the community has been reporting. We apologize to everyone who will miss the extra shadow enemies in R7C2, someone forgot to block the cavity from which they emerge. It has now been dealt with.

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

The Next Vanity Unlock window now sorts by showing the next nearest reward

LEVEL DESIGN CHANGES

Reduced number of flying enemies to intended value on R7B1

Removed shadow enemies from R7C2

BUG FIXES