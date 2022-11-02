Minor update Patchnote: Alpha 13.5

Hello merchant!
Fixes:
- Fix 1 crash on loading
- Fix furnitures
Fine-tuning:
- Ensure mouse is centered on shop after selecting one furniture when editing shop
- Improve guilds UI with overlapping
- add new guilds (hall of guilds) & heroes (town) list UI
