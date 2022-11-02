 Skip to content

Merchant of Phenistoria update for 2 November 2022

Minor update Patchnote: Alpha 13.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9852954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello merchant!

Fixes:

  • Fix 1 crash on loading
  • Fix furnitures

Fine-tuning:

  • Ensure mouse is centered on shop after selecting one furniture when editing shop
  • Improve guilds UI with overlapping
  • add new guilds (hall of guilds) & heroes (town) list UI

Changed files in this update

Merchant of Phenistoria Content Depot 1466171
