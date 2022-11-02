Patch v12.3

//bug fixes
- Sprout Brotato class: If your pumpkin head exploded whilst you were casting a spell then it would endlessly loop the spell cast animation.
- Mausoleum Hub: Attempting to change the map if you hadn't reached the minimum score to unlock the first map would cause a softlock.
- The Lichemancer's Minion Resurrection meta could cause a crash if you died with a lot of non-skelly minions.
- Archetech Mode: Some of the contraptions could be unlocked without the necessary Architectural Blueprints meta level.
- It was possible to get trapped inside of a Giant Potoussy Bro if King Gigald's intro pushed you down into one.
