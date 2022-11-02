 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 2 November 2022

Patch v12.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9852778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Sprout Brotato class: If your pumpkin head exploded whilst you were casting a spell then it would endlessly loop the spell cast animation.
  • Mausoleum Hub: Attempting to change the map if you hadn't reached the minimum score to unlock the first map would cause a softlock.
  • The Lichemancer's Minion Resurrection meta could cause a crash if you died with a lot of non-skelly minions.
  • Archetech Mode: Some of the contraptions could be unlocked without the necessary Architectural Blueprints meta level.
  • It was possible to get trapped inside of a Giant Potoussy Bro if King Gigald's intro pushed you down into one.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link