SURV update for 2 November 2022

Update 02/11/2022

Build 9852592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • axes now do more damage than fists
  • zombies outside will no longer see the player when he is in a building
  • added new ambient sound
  • added footstep sound for rabbits
  • added snakes
  • added snake meat
  • enlargement of the map
  • added survivor camp
  • added merchant in survivor camp
  • the player can recover the crafting table and the campfire to put them in another place
  • whiskey warms the player
  • the player's temperature no longer drops when he is in a building
  • the campfire can now be upgraded
  • the campfire goes out when it rains if it is not improved
  • added new recipes when campfire is upgraded

