- axes now do more damage than fists
- zombies outside will no longer see the player when he is in a building
- added new ambient sound
- added footstep sound for rabbits
- added snakes
- added snake meat
- enlargement of the map
- added survivor camp
- added merchant in survivor camp
- the player can recover the crafting table and the campfire to put them in another place
- whiskey warms the player
- the player's temperature no longer drops when he is in a building
- the campfire can now be upgraded
- the campfire goes out when it rains if it is not improved
- added new recipes when campfire is upgraded
SURV update for 2 November 2022
Update 02/11/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
