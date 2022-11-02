Territory – Alpha 5.4 – Default Branch – Multiplayer Unlocked!

Added
- Unlocked multiplayer for hosted co-op (or PVP if you want) testing. There is bound to be issues with multiplayer, but It should be in at least a playable state now. If you see anything wrong with replication and things like XP etc then please let me know! Keen to hear feedback on MP as I think it is going to be really fun and bring a lot of new players in as we improve it more.
- First person archery (needs some improvements but it works. This was very tough to get 3rd and 1st person archery working together, thanks to our new dev @Tisint for the hard work and perseverance on this!) Note: don’t tick use LAN when starting your server or loading your saved multiplayer game.
- Added Stats for consumable items which are now visible in the items tooltip
Changed
- Light non-spatialized wind volume increased a little
- Bandage, AI-2 and First Aid kit healing value increased to balance the increased max player health
- Raider and solider assault rifle fire rate decreased so they aren’t terminators
- Standing Torchfires no longer attacked by A.I.
Fixed
- Players Inventory HD closing whenever an A.I. body despawned
- Shotgun spread and buckshot damage
- Music too loud
