Territory update for 2 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.4 – Default Branch – Multiplayer Unlocked!

Build 9852571

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Unlocked multiplayer for hosted co-op (or PVP if you want) testing. There is bound to be issues with multiplayer, but It should be in at least a playable state now. If you see anything wrong with replication and things like XP etc then please let me know! Keen to hear feedback on MP as I think it is going to be really fun and bring a lot of new players in as we improve it more.
  • First person archery (needs some improvements but it works. This was very tough to get 3rd and 1st person archery working together, thanks to our new dev @Tisint for the hard work and perseverance on this!) Note: don’t tick use LAN when starting your server or loading your saved multiplayer game.
  • Added Stats for consumable items which are now visible in the items tooltip

Changed

  • Light non-spatialized wind volume increased a little
  • Bandage, AI-2 and First Aid kit healing value increased to balance the increased max player health
  • Raider and solider assault rifle fire rate decreased so they aren’t terminators
  • Standing Torchfires no longer attacked by A.I.

Fixed

  • Players Inventory HD closing whenever an A.I. body despawned
  • Shotgun spread and buckshot damage
  • Music too loud

