Floor44 update for 2 November 2022

0.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Newly found weapons will always have some duration left
Added Magic Circle, for summoning monsters, read more in Monster Docs
Added new item: Essence, for specifying monster type when summoning monsters
Fixed some bugs

