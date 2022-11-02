UPDATE 02.11.2022

New Features
- Itemshop UI now shows item tooltip when hovering the icon
- Clicking on a material in the crafting ui will now open the recipe, if it's craftable at the current npc
Changes
- Ranking rewards now show item count on the preview icon
- Tweaked text of the "leave instance" button to be shorter
- Tweaked some npc positions in the City of Nodrog
- Tweaked monster and rift name colors
- Changed (mini-)map tooltip background to be darker, making text easier to read
- Shortened potion hp/mp restore tooltip line
- Moved some decorative boulders around in Jurdana
- Improved map collisions in deadland cave
- Temporarily removed some spiderwebs from deadland cave due to lighting issues
- Slight cpu performance boost due to engine improvements
- Improved object/map collisions on the following maps: Deadland, Deadland Cave, Desert
- Increased size of the guild role info window
- Improved vegetation rendering, higher performance and better visuals
- Simplified grass distance/density into a single grass quality setting
- Added grass interaction setting to the settings ui which was previously set automatically
- Lowered frozen land brightness slightly
- Tweaked gradient of the pop-up chat background to be more solid near the top
- Pop-up chat does not block clicks anymore
- Pop-up chat is now limited to showing a maximum of 10 messages at once
Balance updates
- Aggressive karma rank now gives the intended -1% drop chance penalty instead of the -10% it was previously
- Karma gained from monster kills now scales with level difference, like other loot
- "Dangerous creatures" guild mission now counts kills via damage done instead of final hits, as long as a guild does 30% or more of the total damage to the specific boss, it counts as a kill
Bugfixes
- Fixed reflections not refreshing in some cases
- Fixed scrollbar of the event ui showing under the minimap even if there is no events
- Fixed whisper ui not scrolling to the bottom when minimized
- Fixed clicking on an attackable target while not being able to attack with the current weapon not walking towards it
- Fixed roots and hanging moss in deadland cave being lit too brightly
- Fixed initial player shop naming popup using the wrong kind of input ui
- Fixed "/help help" causing a disconnect
- Fixed bad collision on a sandstone pillar in the desert
- Fixed very slow monster/player movement being jumpy instead of smooth
- Fixed monster name height not taking height variation into account
- Fixed an edge case in harvesting causing it to not work the first time
- Fixed harvest animation not playing for other players
- Fixed name toggle hotkey working while writing into a text field
