Inferna update for 2 November 2022

UPDATE 02.11.2022

Build 9851830

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Itemshop UI now shows item tooltip when hovering the icon
  • Clicking on a material in the crafting ui will now open the recipe, if it's craftable at the current npc

Changes

  • Ranking rewards now show item count on the preview icon
  • Tweaked text of the "leave instance" button to be shorter
  • Tweaked some npc positions in the City of Nodrog
  • Tweaked monster and rift name colors
  • Changed (mini-)map tooltip background to be darker, making text easier to read
  • Shortened potion hp/mp restore tooltip line
  • Moved some decorative boulders around in Jurdana
  • Improved map collisions in deadland cave
  • Temporarily removed some spiderwebs from deadland cave due to lighting issues
  • Slight cpu performance boost due to engine improvements
  • Improved object/map collisions on the following maps: Deadland, Deadland Cave, Desert
  • Increased size of the guild role info window
  • Improved vegetation rendering, higher performance and better visuals
  • Simplified grass distance/density into a single grass quality setting
  • Added grass interaction setting to the settings ui which was previously set automatically
  • Lowered frozen land brightness slightly
  • Tweaked gradient of the pop-up chat background to be more solid near the top
  • Pop-up chat does not block clicks anymore
  • Pop-up chat is now limited to showing a maximum of 10 messages at once

Balance updates

  • Aggressive karma rank now gives the intended -1% drop chance penalty instead of the -10% it was previously
  • Karma gained from monster kills now scales with level difference, like other loot
  • "Dangerous creatures" guild mission now counts kills via damage done instead of final hits, as long as a guild does 30% or more of the total damage to the specific boss, it counts as a kill

Bugfixes

  • Fixed reflections not refreshing in some cases
  • Fixed scrollbar of the event ui showing under the minimap even if there is no events
  • Fixed whisper ui not scrolling to the bottom when minimized
  • Fixed clicking on an attackable target while not being able to attack with the current weapon not walking towards it
  • Fixed roots and hanging moss in deadland cave being lit too brightly
  • Fixed initial player shop naming popup using the wrong kind of input ui
  • Fixed "/help help" causing a disconnect
  • Fixed bad collision on a sandstone pillar in the desert
  • Fixed very slow monster/player movement being jumpy instead of smooth
  • Fixed monster name height not taking height variation into account
  • Fixed an edge case in harvesting causing it to not work the first time
  • Fixed harvest animation not playing for other players
  • Fixed name toggle hotkey working while writing into a text field

Changed files in this update

Inferna Windows Depot 1191331
  • Loading history…
