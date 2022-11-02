[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on November 3rd

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, November 3rd

Duration: Approx. 5hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]November 3rd 00:50[/td]

[td]November 3rd 06:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]November 2nd 17:50[/td]

[td]November 2nd 23:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]November 3rd 09:50[/td]

[td]November 3rd 15:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x1,600, Mats x5, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x5, Energy Converters x2

"[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]November 4th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]November 3rd 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]November 4th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.