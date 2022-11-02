Dec 2 update

- Fixed the [spoiler]firewall[/spoiler] phase of the final boss being impossible to win on screens using 5/4 ratio.
- Fixed the [spoiler]digging mini game[/spoiler] being impossible to win on screens using 5/4 ratio.
- Fixed cases where Lumi could be incorrectly rotated in some of her non-gameplay flashbacks.
- Fixed invisible walls in the middle of the screen during the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] phase of the final boss.
- Fixed the game thinking a Lumi file was deleted add force crashing the game after defeating the final boss
