 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KoboldKare update for 2 November 2022

Patch 415_8138524

Share · View all patches · Build 9850312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Alt-tabbing no longer gets kobolds stuck permanently ragdolled.
  • Getting disconnected through arbitrary means no longer soft-locks the game.
  • Saves are now stored via json. They are now extremely resilient to changes or modifications. They also shouldn't break in future versions.

Changed files in this update

KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
  • Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link