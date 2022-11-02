- Alt-tabbing no longer gets kobolds stuck permanently ragdolled.
- Getting disconnected through arbitrary means no longer soft-locks the game.
- Saves are now stored via json. They are now extremely resilient to changes or modifications. They also shouldn't break in future versions.
KoboldKare update for 2 November 2022
Patch 415_8138524
Patchnotes via Steam Community
