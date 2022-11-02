Patch Notes 1.0.12

Hey everyone! We're continuing to work on any bugs you all have found and will continue updating as needed. Let us know any new issues that pop up for you, especially any connection issues as we believe these have mainly been fixed.
We'd also love to know any content you would like to see in the game. You can let us know either here on the Steam discussion boards or in our Discord! Now onto the patch notes!
Fixes:
- Structure ammo not properly syncing on player join
- Tools and inventory now save when a player gets disconnected
- Structure previews now get destroyed when a player gets disconnected while building
- Structure previews now get destroyed when a player joins the game
- Healthbar for structure defense structure properly syncs when new player joins
- Fixed bug where going to lobby during a wave would prevent new players from joining
- Fixed bug where game would get stuck waiting for other players
- Disconnecting from a game now boots players to main menu instead of lobby town
- Localization issues fixed.
