Vade Retro : Exorcist update for 2 November 2022

Patch 1.1.5.2

Patch 1.1.5.2 · Build 9850216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.5.2:

  • Fixed forbidden zone on the roof, you can access it but only for 1 minute, to avoid AFK demons unreachable by exorcists
  • Fixed right click of the dog
  • Mission item icons are no longer visible through walls
  • Other minor fixes

