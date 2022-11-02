Patch 1.1.5.2

1.1.5.2:
- Fixed forbidden zone on the roof, you can access it but only for 1 minute, to avoid AFK demons unreachable by exorcists
- Fixed right click of the dog
- Mission item icons are no longer visible through walls
- Other minor fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.1.5.2:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update