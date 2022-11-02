Entomophobia Early Access v0.06 Update

Early Access v0.06
Added:
Level Up:
- Added falling particles to level up screen
- Added a level number text to the UI
- Added more Finalized art to each of the current 57 possible level up cards
Characters:
- Added Dodge Roll animations to each character
- Added a timer between dodges: 0.2s
Centipede:
- Added a state to the centipede miniboss
Menu:
- Added gun selection into menu screen
- Added a cost text that pops up when hovering over an upgrade in the menu
Bug Splatter:
- Added a fade out over time to each bug splat
Fixed:
Bug Zapper:
- Fixed Bug Zapper weapons code:
- Stopped electricity sprite from getting stuck on the screen
- Stopped over-reporting of damage done by bug zapper
- Fixed Bug Zapper weapon from getting off-center of the player over time
Bug Spray:
- Fixed the slow to enemies from Bug Spray Weapon
Bug Splatter:
- Fixed Bug Splatter from being above goop glow
- Fixed Bug Splatter getting spawned way too many times at a bug's death time.
- Was spawning about 20 different bug splatters, making it look like the same splatter for every enemy, every. single. death.
- And Negatively affecting performance pretty early on in the game.
Menu:
- Fixed arrow upgrade button when flipping between the gun purchase menu and upgrade menu
- Fixed arrow upgrade button not being functional after playing one round in the game and then
returning to menu.
Centipede:
- Fixed Centipede getting pushed around by regular enemies
- Fixed Centipede Minibosses base movement code
Damage Report:
- Fixed Total Damage number of damage report not adding up to the damages of the weapons
Enemies:
- Fixed Enemies not getting despawned when getting way out of vision
- Fixed multiple kills being added per bug that died
Other:
- Fixed not all levels getting given to a player that was achieved during a miniboss or boss fight
Changed:
Guns:
- Changed Charge Bullet to stop going through an infinite amount of enemies:
∞--> 5
Centipede:
- Changed Centipede miniboss's speed, to be slower at spawn and faster the shorter the length
Camera:
- Changed Camera Controller script to better handle multiple "Bosses" at a time.
