Entomophobia update for 2 November 2022

Entomophobia Early Access v0.06 Update

Early Access v0.06

Added:

Level Up:
  • Added falling particles to level up screen
  • Added a level number text to the UI
  • Added more Finalized art to each of the current 57 possible level up cards
Characters:
  • Added Dodge Roll animations to each character
  • Added a timer between dodges: 0.2s
Centipede:
  • Added a state to the centipede miniboss
  • Added gun selection into menu screen
  • Added a cost text that pops up when hovering over an upgrade in the menu
Bug Splatter:
  • Added a fade out over time to each bug splat

Fixed:

Bug Zapper:
  • Fixed Bug Zapper weapons code:
  • Stopped electricity sprite from getting stuck on the screen
  • Stopped over-reporting of damage done by bug zapper
  • Fixed Bug Zapper weapon from getting off-center of the player over time
Bug Spray:
  • Fixed the slow to enemies from Bug Spray Weapon
Bug Splatter:
  • Fixed Bug Splatter from being above goop glow
  • Fixed Bug Splatter getting spawned way too many times at a bug's death time.
  • Was spawning about 20 different bug splatters, making it look like the same splatter for every enemy, every. single. death.
  • And Negatively affecting performance pretty early on in the game.
  • Fixed arrow upgrade button when flipping between the gun purchase menu and upgrade menu
  • Fixed arrow upgrade button not being functional after playing one round in the game and then
    returning to menu.
Centipede:
  • Fixed Centipede getting pushed around by regular enemies
  • Fixed Centipede Minibosses base movement code
Damage Report:
  • Fixed Total Damage number of damage report not adding up to the damages of the weapons
Enemies:
  • Fixed Enemies not getting despawned when getting way out of vision
  • Fixed multiple kills being added per bug that died
Other:
  • Fixed not all levels getting given to a player that was achieved during a miniboss or boss fight

Changed:

Guns:
  • Changed Charge Bullet to stop going through an infinite amount of enemies: --> 5
Centipede:
  • Changed Centipede miniboss's speed, to be slower at spawn and faster the shorter the length
Camera:
  • Changed Camera Controller script to better handle multiple "Bosses" at a time.

Enjoy!

