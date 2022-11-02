- Multiple scopes have been added to the game (bug where you can't equip a scope from one equipped gun to another will be fixed soon)
- Map added to in game menu
- Air drops enabled
- New build parts added
- New dances added (Press P in game to dance for now, emote wheel coming in the future)
- Added UI icon for when your mic is open for VOIP
- You can now sleep in beds and tents (only the host can do so in multiplayer, not available on dedicated servers)
- Added more interior spawn options
- High Quality Workbench now has a 1500 weight limit, up from 1000
- Large apartment complex has been split up in to multiple different loot zones (4 per floor) so blocking spawns isn't nearly as annoying
- Cargo truck has moved and will refresh inventory on the next update; last call for current item selection
- Significant changes to how melee attacks function in multiplayer
- Also significant changes to how shooting functions in multiplayer
- Reworked how suppressors function, including fixing a possible bug causing the aggro range to not lower correctly when attached
- Added damage events to the dedicated server logs (PvP such as players attacking players, players attacking build parts, etc)
- Zombies are less likely to get stuck on the edges of the map
- Fixed several issues with trees and rocks overlapping, causing large performance drops and crashes
- More changes to prevent infinite rocks and trees
- Performance improvements on world items
- Made changes to holdables for performance optimization
- Rearranged the in game menu to avoid accidentally exiting to main menu when backing out of settings
DeadPoly update for 2 November 2022
Patch 0.0.6A
Patchnotes via Steam Community
