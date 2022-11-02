 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 2 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.03b (Beta Branch)

Patch version 0.5.03b (Beta Branch) · Build 9849779 · Last edited by Wendy

This patch includes more updates and fixes based on the first round of feedback for the recent beta.

Changelog for version 0.5.03b

  • Fixed crash related to restoring Madness distortion on a mid-run reload
  • Fixed crash when using Protection Runes with Claire
  • Fixed crash relating to Occultist form's Dark Guest
  • Fixed crash when backing out from Item Bundle select
  • Fixed Dark Knight's Eclipse not properly charging
  • Fixed Angel's Wing relic triggering too early
  • Fixed Chef's 3rd quest name
  • Fixed Painkillers skill description showing incorrect number of uses
  • Fixed Rune Scribe's Arcane Wisdom not calculating Wisdom properly

