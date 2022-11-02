Patch version 0.5.03b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes more updates and fixes based on the first round of feedback for the recent beta.
Changelog for version 0.5.03b
- Fixed crash related to restoring Madness distortion on a mid-run reload
- Fixed crash when using Protection Runes with Claire
- Fixed crash relating to Occultist form's Dark Guest
- Fixed crash when backing out from Item Bundle select
- Fixed Dark Knight's Eclipse not properly charging
- Fixed Angel's Wing relic triggering too early
- Fixed Chef's 3rd quest name
- Fixed Painkillers skill description showing incorrect number of uses
- Fixed Rune Scribe's Arcane Wisdom not calculating Wisdom properly
Changed depots in beta branch