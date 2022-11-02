Update 1.35.332 - Server API & Website Updated

- Website: Rankings now available on the website at http://www.demiseofnations.com/ranking.html
- Website: Release history now available on the website at http://www.demiseofnations.com/history.html
- Website: Server status now available on the website http://www.demiseofnations.com/status.html
- API Addition: .../arr/<id>[,<id>] can be used to query a list with given IDs (e.g. for querying users). See API documentation for details.
- API Addition: option to query standings table and ratings of users. See API documentation for details.
- API Addition: profile query now also returns links (if available).
- API: profile pictures are now served cached for 30 minutes.
- UI: tutorial info panel now animated with '>' pointing to the location.
- UI: tutorial info panel has no an animated comic figure.
- Markup: the markdown code for strikethrough has been changed from '--' to '~~'.
- Markup: italic text can now be marked using "|italic|".
- Admin Guide: the information how to access the moderator inbox has been moved from the pinned post into the admin guide. It's the "Moderator Email" section.
- Discord Game SDK: integrated so the status is correctly displayed in Discord. There is also an option to spectate or join games now.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Launcher: better auto-detection how the game is launched (e.g. itch or gj).
- Steam Binary | IMPORTANT: I updated the Steam binary to better support Mac OS on M1 CPU. It's possible that the update inside Steam doesn't properly work, especially on Windows. Please uninstall the game first, then reboot and then reinstall if you are having problems. In some cases, also delete "jre" directory inside the game's folder inside Steam before reinstalling it. Sorry for the troubles.
- Maintenance: reducing jars required when running the status bar daemon (less likely to not work).
- Maintenance: improved performance when outputting FPS, MEM etc. overlays.
- Internal: boot-animation now based on internal video clip format (more customizable).
- Internal: ROOT-only option to modify bundles (e.g. re-assign owner).
- Bugfix: status bar notifier not working anymore (desktop).
- Bugfix: connection error to Steam API prevented players from logging in (API call rewritten from direct socket call to URL connection).
- Bugfix: Server doesn't store initial username as "Contact Name" anymore (wasn't really intended).
- Bugfix Crashes: if the clipboard couldn't be obtained.
Demise of Nations update for 2 November 2022
Update 1.35.332 - Server API & Website Updated
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
- Loading history…
Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
- Loading history…
Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update