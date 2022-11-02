- Various crash fixes
- Some HL2 SP fixes. Level transitions now work. Lots of weapon fixes so AI can use them.
- (Note you'll still need to manually edit your gameinfo.txt to switch to sp_anims for now)
JBMod update for 2 November 2022
Updates for Nov 1 2022
