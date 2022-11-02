 Skip to content

OBS Studio update for 2 November 2022

OBS Studio 28.1.1 Hotfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed NVENC preset not being migrated properly in simple output mode [RytoEX]
  • Fixed the inability to start the encoder when NVENC is set to a bframe count higher than is supported by the device [RytoEX]

