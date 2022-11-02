- Fixed NVENC preset not being migrated properly in simple output mode [RytoEX]
- Fixed the inability to start the encoder when NVENC is set to a bframe count higher than is supported by the device [RytoEX]
OBS Studio update for 2 November 2022
OBS Studio 28.1.1 Hotfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1905181
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1905182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update