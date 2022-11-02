 Skip to content

STRANGER update for 2 November 2022

Hallways Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted difficulty for hard and extreme
-Adjusted the light switch by generator so its very unlikely to accidently hit light instead of generator

