- Fix banish price reverting to its original state after loading saved file
- Fix the problem that cards discarded in the last turn are copied after loading saved file
- Fix the issue that Ithaqua still works without Freezing
- Add some ending texts
发糖模拟器 update for 1 November 2022
1/11/2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
