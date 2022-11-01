The Wild Boar enters The WILDS

Release Version 1.1.5
NEW FEATURES:
- ANIMALS: Welcome the Wild Boar to the roster of playable animals! A dynamic omnivore with plenty of strength and power to defence itself.
- ROSTER: Completely reworked the old "change animal" menu into it's own section called Roster, accessible from the character menu.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- CAMERA: HUGE overhaul on the camera including FOV, zoom levels, and general movement.
- PERFORMANCE: More various improvements to increase framerate.
- TERRAIN: Lots more detailing, pathing, and improvement of the world.
BUG FIXES
- INTERACTIONS: Aiming much easier for interactions.
- CARRY/DRAG: Food should no longer be getting stuck in mouth.
- DENS: Fixed the Cougar not having any usable dens.
Changed files in this update