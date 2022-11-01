 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 1 November 2022

The Wild Boar enters The WILDS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.1.5

NEW FEATURES:

  • ANIMALS: Welcome the Wild Boar to the roster of playable animals! A dynamic omnivore with plenty of strength and power to defence itself.
  • ROSTER: Completely reworked the old "change animal" menu into it's own section called Roster, accessible from the character menu.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • CAMERA: HUGE overhaul on the camera including FOV, zoom levels, and general movement.
  • PERFORMANCE: More various improvements to increase framerate.
  • TERRAIN: Lots more detailing, pathing, and improvement of the world.

BUG FIXES

  • INTERACTIONS: Aiming much easier for interactions.
  • CARRY/DRAG: Food should no longer be getting stuck in mouth.
  • DENS: Fixed the Cougar not having any usable dens.

