Idle Armada update for 1 November 2022

0.14.0.2 - Bugfixes After Major Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade to golang v1.19.3.
  • Fix bug where one of the new job's top-tier prestige abilities was not having the intended effect.
  • Fix display regression in last major update that falsely started saying multiple jobs had -99% benefits to something that wasn't accurate.

