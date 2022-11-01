- Bots in VS modes are now more aggressive and will use items against the player
- Bots in Survival mode will now actively seek Goop entities to eliminate
- Bots in Smash mode will now try to smash the closest blocks to them
- Bots in Control mode will prioritize stomping the floor to gain more control instead of attacking the player
- Bots in Pinball mode will now try to keep the ball(s) in the play area
- Clam Trap bug where the trap location is offset upon activation has been fixed
- Hermit Crab bug where the player was unable to push them back in sports mode has been fixed
Sumo Seals update for 1 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov 1 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update