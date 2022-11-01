 Skip to content

Sumo Seals update for 1 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 1 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9848182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bots in VS modes are now more aggressive and will use items against the player
  • Bots in Survival mode will now actively seek Goop entities to eliminate
  • Bots in Smash mode will now try to smash the closest blocks to them
  • Bots in Control mode will prioritize stomping the floor to gain more control instead of attacking the player
  • Bots in Pinball mode will now try to keep the ball(s) in the play area
  • Clam Trap bug where the trap location is offset upon activation has been fixed
  • Hermit Crab bug where the player was unable to push them back in sports mode has been fixed

