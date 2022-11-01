 Skip to content

Life After Death update for 1 November 2022

Update v0.2.1.4

Build 9848166

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug when unexpected temperature drops and value don’t change

Adjusted gloves, coat and shirt to first person view

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022061
