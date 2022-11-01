- Improved starting grids
- Results from qualifying are now saved and will be counted for half points. More on: https://www.engineevolution.eu/champion-of-the-day/
- Slightly simplified UI
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 1 November 2022
Update 2022.0.3 (v2)
