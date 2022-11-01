 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blood West update for 1 November 2022

Blood West - Chapter 2, Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9848145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Fixes:

  • Priest was way too gready. Instead of taking $100 for his blessing, he took all your money and made a dept of -$100
  • Players were unable to change their weapons if they travelled to the next chapter while shooting something on the previous map directly before

Small Fixes:

  • Molotov (and other sources of fire) could leave their sound in the world, if the player was killed before the fire was extinguished
  • Collector and DeathStalker could sometimes freeze in place when they knows where the player is but cannot reach them nevertheless
  • New two mini-quests to better direct player with story flow (and with map pointers!)
  • Fixed quest's item description that suggest talking with totem, before totem would like to talk about it (now it is hinted that the item will be useful in the future)
  • Fixed minor quest pathing with totem and priest
  • Fixed NPC not disappearing when they should

Changed files in this update

Blood West Content Depot 1587131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link