Blood West - Chapter 2, Hotfix 1

Major Fixes:
- Priest was way too gready. Instead of taking $100 for his blessing, he took all your money and made a dept of -$100
- Players were unable to change their weapons if they travelled to the next chapter while shooting something on the previous map directly before
Small Fixes:
- Molotov (and other sources of fire) could leave their sound in the world, if the player was killed before the fire was extinguished
- Collector and DeathStalker could sometimes freeze in place when they knows where the player is but cannot reach them nevertheless
- New two mini-quests to better direct player with story flow (and with map pointers!)
- Fixed quest's item description that suggest talking with totem, before totem would like to talk about it (now it is hinted that the item will be useful in the future)
- Fixed minor quest pathing with totem and priest
- Fixed NPC not disappearing when they should
Changed files in this update