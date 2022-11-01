-Remade character controls
-Full auto space rifle
-Slime characters
-Boss fight
-2.5x performance boost
-Previous bugs fixed
-Updated UI
-In game cinematics
-Jet boost
-Compass Bar
-Discord Integration
Faith update for 1 November 2022
Faith v1.0
