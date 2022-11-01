- Fixed: Peasants no longer water fields in winter (except for winter crops)
- Fixed: Proper snow on all buildings again on winter maps
- Fixed: Correct animation for collecting eggs
- Improved dialogs a little bit
- Improved water rendering on Antoburg and Neudorf
- Trying out different animal icons (again)
- Removed Halloween decorations
Black Forest update for 1 November 2022
fixed some more bugs for you:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update