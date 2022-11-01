 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 1 November 2022

fixed some more bugs for you:

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Peasants no longer water fields in winter (except for winter crops)
  • Fixed: Proper snow on all buildings again on winter maps
  • Fixed: Correct animation for collecting eggs
  • Improved dialogs a little bit
  • Improved water rendering on Antoburg and Neudorf
  • Trying out different animal icons (again)
  • Removed Halloween decorations

